Malcolm Abel


1944 - 2019
Malcolm Abel Obituary
Malcolm Abel, age 75, of Oswego, IL, passed away September 10, 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living after enduring Glioblastoma, deadly brain cancer. He was born, June 20, 1944 in Richmond, IN, the son of Clarence and Kathryn (Barton) Abel.

Malcolm was united in marriage on August 28, 1970 in Milwaukee, WI, to Nancy Abel (Worzalla) and they spent the next precious 49 years together. Malcolm worked at Merrill Lynch for 38 yrs. in Milwaukee, WI, Minneapolis, MN and Chicago, IL. He moved to Oswego to help babysit his grandchildren. He enjoyed golf, a good discussion, mapping travel routes and being with family. Malcolm was an exceptionally considerate man who was always looking for ways to make life easier for everyone. This was a gift to his family, friends, and co-workers. We miss him deeply.

Malcolm is survived by his wife, Nancy Abel, his children, Jennifer Abel (David Tripp), Eric Abel (Martha Keller); two grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Abel and Daniel Abel.

Malcolm is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Kathryn Abel, sister, Elizabeth VanderHeyden, and brother, Patrick Abel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Assisted Living in Oswego for their heartfelt care during Malcolm's stay with them.

There will be no visitation per his wishes.

There will be a memorial service in the future.

For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 15, 2019
