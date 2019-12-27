|
Born in Aurora, IL on January 16th, 1949 – Passed on December 19th, 2019 in peace at home in Peoria, Az. He was raised in Aurora, IL by his wonderful parents; his father Darrell and mother Geraldine. He graduated Marmion Academy in Aurora, IL and went on to achieve his Associate degree from Aurora University and Police Officer Training from the University of Illinois in 1971. Marc was a highly accomplished Police Officer from May 18th, 1971 to June 21st, 2006.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Holly whom he married in 1976 (43 years of blessed life together), son Anthony (Heather) Butlett of Kalispell, MT and daughter Amanda (Kurt) Haberkamp of Hinsdale, IL; 3 grandchildren Madison Emett (20) of Tooele, UT and Andrew (4) and Ryan (2) Butlett of Kalispell, MT.
He is also survived by his brothers Darrell (Ciss) Butlett and brother Kevin (Lori) Butlett, sister Michelle and her late husband Howard who has also welcomed Marc to heaven, and sister Cindy and husband Dane, that they will forever remember Marc with fondness of love.
Memorial services to be announced and held at a future date in Aurora, IL.
It has been requested that instead of flowers to the family please make a remembrance donation to benefit the education of Marc's grandkids. Please reach out to Anthony Butlett for remembrance donations info.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 27, 2019