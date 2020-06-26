Marcia Ada (Sperry) Totz of Geneva, IL, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. Born on November 5, 1928, in Geneva, IL, Marcia came from a family that went back five generations in Batavia, IL, and included the founder of the D. R. Sperry Foundry and a former two-term mayor of Batavia, Barton E. Sperry. Marcia married her childhood sweetheart, Clayton J. Totz, when they were both 19, although they first met while very young children as neighbors living on McKee Street. After briefly living in Louisiana and later moving to Geneva and St. Charles, IL, they eventually settled in Geneva, IL, where they'd spend the rest of their lives in the home her husband built. Marcia was a devoted mother to her three children, Marcia Ann Hodge (John), Tarence Clayton Totz (Mary), and her youngest daughter, Kathleen Ann Doan (Doug), who predeceased her in 2015. Marcia dedicated her life to her family and home, being a homemaker who lovingly cared for her children, grandchildren and sometimes others' children. Known for her big brown eyes and shy smile, Marcia was an avid reader and fearsome speller. She enjoyed adventure, a good game of cards or bingo, and visits to The Little Traveler, Al's Ice Creamery and Townhouse Bookstore. Dear to her heart were multiple visits to the Rod and Gun Club in Three Lakes, WI, where she had gone from the time, she was a young child and into her later years. She is preceded in death by her parents, D.R. Sperry, II, and Martha Claire Sperry; her husband, Clayton J. Totz, and her only brother, David R. Sperry, III, along with grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. She is survived by her two eldest children; Grandchildren, Christopher Hodge, Ariel Hodge, Nicole Wilson (Jason), Nathan Totz (Kathryn) and Amber Doan; and by her Great Grand-children, Lydia Wilson, Landon Wilson, Evelyn Totz and Josephine Hammrick; Nieces, Martha (Sperry) and Meribah (Sperry), Nephew, David R. Sperry, IV, and various great-nephews and nieces and great-great nephews and nieces. A private ceremony was held earlier. Condolences can be sent through Moss Funeral Home in Batavia, IL.





