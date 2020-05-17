Margaret E. Kiro, 102, formerly of Aurora, passed away on April 24, 2020 at Symphony at The Tillers. She was born on June 21, 1917 in Montgomery, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Hattie (Leifheit) Wedemaier.
Margaret was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being with her family and dancing was her first love. She also enjoyed people, many of whom she met while working for many years in Aurora and also at Harner's and Buchner's Bakeries. Margaret retired at the age of 87 years young.
Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma (Simon) Dickson of Bristol, IL; husband, John Kiro and her daughter, Marsha Christol.
Survivors include her children, Sharon (David) Hoffman, William (Nancy) Kiro and Janice (Michael) Smith; her 8 grandchildren; her 9 great grandchildren; 2 nieces; a nephew and Col. James Christol, who was Marsha's husband at the time of Marsha's death.
Margaret will be missed by all who knew her. She lived at Heritage Woods in Yorkville for the last 10 years of her life, where she was treated, in her own words, as family. Her family cannot thank Heritage Woods enough for the care of their dearly beloved Mother.
Private interment will be held at Spring Lake Cemetery on June 21, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her daughter, Janice A. Smith for the Margaret E. Kiro memorial fund c/o The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.