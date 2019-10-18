|
|
Margaret Elaine Werrline, 88, of Monroe WI, passed away peacefully at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home on October 15, 2019. She was born April 1, 1931 in Peru, Illinois, the eldest born to Vincent and Betty (Healy) Forristal. At an early age the family moved to Aurora, Illinois. Elaine went to Holy Angels School, then Madonna High School, graduating in June, 1948. Her father died later that year and eventually George Hester, Sr. took on the important role of stepfather in her life. She enrolled at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Aurora, graduating in September, 1951. She was then a nurse for sixty years, working in obstetrics, emergency room, ICU, and alcohol and drug rehabilitation.
She married William Joseph Werrline Jr. February 9, 1952 in Joliet, Illinois. They had seven children: Sherry, Bill, John, Steve, Tim, Rick and Mark, and raised them all in Aurora.Elaine later moved to Monroe, WI and worked as a nurse in various settings in Janesville, UW Madison and ultimately at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, retiring at the age of 80. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Free Church of Monroe.
Elaine is survived by her children: Sherry (Jim) Pollock of Monroe, WI, Bill (Sandi) of Albany, WI, Steve (Jetta) of Yorkville, IL, Tim (Sharon) of Kaneville IL, Rick (Laurie) of Monroe, WI and Mark (Mary) of Aurora, IL. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren: Anne (Jared) Wells, Emily Pollock, Megan (Nate) Sisson, Larry Pollock, Blake Pollock, Sadie Pollock, Daniel Pollock, Stephanie Pollock, William (Laurie) Werrline IV, Kathryn (Jeremy) Kolaites, Sarah (Chad) Ulery, Alyse (Jason) Smith, John (Leslie) Werrline, Steven Werrline, Colton Werrline, Katee (Jimmy) Boyle, Brittany (James) Trimble, Samantha (Bryan) Bauman, Ashley Werrline, Kari Werrline, Mark Werrline, Ryan Werrline, Adam Werrline, and Matthew Werrline; 22 great-grand-children: Ella, Sophia, Jackson, Josephine and Lincoln Wells, Bentley DeMeester, Jase Huber, Billy, Kyle and Luke Werrline, Chelsey (Grant) Kunkel, Christian Mosher, Zachery Kolaites, Alyssa Benuska, Tessa and Tayla Ulery, Raymond and Brandon Worley, Kylie Werrline, Wrigley, Ross and Bryant Trimble, Raelyn Bauman and one great great-grandchild: Zoey Werrline. She is also survived by siblings Betty Ann Joutras, Rosemary Forristal, Kathy Forristal, George Hester, Peggy Wilson, Patty Hester, Marybett Marino, and Christine Hester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, George Hester Sr.; two brothers, Bill and Michael Forristal; grandson, Collin Michael Werrline; her husband, William Joseph Werrline, Jr. and her son, John Kenneth Werrline.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home in Monroe, WI from 9-11 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019. There will be a private family graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL: 60601 or the Monroe Clinic Hospice, 515 22nd Ave. Monroe, WI 53566.
Elaine's family would like to thank Aster Assisted Living of Monroe, the Monroe Clinic, particularly Dr. Morrison and the Neurology nurses, and the wonderful caregivers at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Our gratitude cannot be fully expressed for the love and care our Mom received in her last years from so many. We rejoice with our mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma, knowing she now lives in the presence of Jesus Christ. "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet he shall live" John 11:25
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2019