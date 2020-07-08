1/
Margaret (Spilman) Frauenhoff
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Spilman) Frauenhoff, 92, of Aurora, IL, was called to the Lord on July 7, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1928 in Iowa City, IA to Noble and Frances Spilman.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 A.M. on July 10, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, 1400 Douglas Rd., Montgomery, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran School, 85 S. Constitution Dr., Aurora, IL 60506. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence and/or view full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
09:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved