Margaret Frey
Margaret Ann Frey, 58, of Austin, Texas, passed away on July 28, 2020. She suffered for many years with diabetes and its complications.

She was born to John M. Frey and Mary M. Frey and was raised for a while in Chicago, Illinois before the family moved to Streamwood, Illinois. As an adult, she lived in Joplin, Missouri and then Austin, Texas.



She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Frey, older sister Elizabeth M. Frey, and sister-in-law Mary E. Frey.

She is survived by her mother, Mary M. Frey (Austin, Texas), brother John R. Frey (Aurora, Ill.) and sister Susan (Russell) Stern (Deerfield, Ill.).

She is also survived by nephew Luke Frey, and nieces Megan Frey and Veronica Foster.

Margaret was a loving an sister and dedicated daughter to her mother.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home - (512) 335-1155.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
5123351155
