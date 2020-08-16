Margaret Frey

Margaret Ann Frey, 58, of Austin, Texas, passed away on July 28, 2020. She suffered for many years with diabetes and its complications.
She was born to John M. Frey and Mary M. Frey and was raised for a while in Chicago, Illinois before the family moved to Streamwood, Illinois. As an adult, she lived in Joplin, Missouri and then Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Frey, older sister Elizabeth M. Frey, and sister-in-law Mary E. Frey.
She is survived by her mother, Mary M. Frey (Austin, Texas), brother John R. Frey (Aurora, Ill.) and sister Susan (Russell) Stern (Deerfield, Ill.).
She is also survived by nephew Luke Frey, and nieces Megan Frey and Veronica Foster.
Margaret was a loving an sister and dedicated daughter to her mother.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or to the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home - (512) 335-1155.