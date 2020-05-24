Margaret Grensky, 93, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Alden Estates of Naperville, IL. She was born on August 30, 1926.She is survived by 3 sisters; Shirley (James) Pamson, Sylvia McCrea and Judith (James) Chione, 1 brother, John (Judy) Schultz. She has many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin "Ed" Grensky; parents, Siegmund (Mabel) Schultz and Ruth Green; sister, Joann, brother, James (Lynda) Schultz and brother-in-law Joel McCrea.There was a private graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Timothy Piasecki of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Aurora. Arrangements were handled by Dieterle Memorial Home.