Margaret Grensky
1926 - 2020
Margaret Grensky, 93, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Alden Estates of Naperville, IL. She was born on August 30, 1926.

She is survived by 3 sisters; Shirley (James) Pamson, Sylvia McCrea and Judith (James) Chione, 1 brother, John (Judy) Schultz. She has many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin "Ed" Grensky; parents, Siegmund (Mabel) Schultz and Ruth Green; sister, Joann, brother, James (Lynda) Schultz and brother-in-law Joel McCrea.

There was a private graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Timothy Piasecki of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Aurora. Arrangements were handled by Dieterle Memorial Home.

www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
