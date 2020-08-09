1/
Margaret L. Hilger
1942 - 2020
Margaret Louise Hilger, 77, died after a short fight with cancer on August 5, 2020, in her home, in Sugar Grove. She was born on November 25, 1942 in Aurora, IL to Edward and Mary Ellinghusen. She was the second of five children.

In 1961, she married Ronald Hilger. They enjoyed 59 years and together they raised their two children. Margaret worked as a clerk for the Aurora Post office, and retired after 25 years of service in 2002. She was particularly known for her strong will to fight, having been a 22-year cancer survivor. She enjoyed her yoga classes at Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva. Margaret was also active at various local Senior Centers in the area. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, father, brothers Edward Ellinghusen Jr., George Ellinghusen, and sister Virginia Salis. Margaret is survived by her husband Ron Hilger, her sister Mary Lou Parsons, her daughter Cindy Abbott (Al), and her son Ronnie Hilger. She is also survived by her granddaughters Michelle Abbott-Czarnecki (John), Lauralee Abbott, Julianne Abbott, Ashley Hilger, her grandson Jonathan Hilger, and her great-grandson Jac Czarnecki.

Funeral services will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. August 14, 2020 at Saint Katherine Drexel in Sugar Grove. The church has requested due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, a head count and list of attendees. Please Contact Cindy Abbott (Hilger) @ 630-760-8878 or Abbottcindy@comcast.net if you plan to attend. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Il 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
AUG
14
Interment
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Ron, Cindy (Al) and Ronnie, I am sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. Please accept my sincere condolences during this difficult time.
Ken Hester (Lucky 50)
Friend
August 7, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss, may God wrap you in his loving arms in your time of sorrow. Rest in peace Margaret
Kathy (Salis) Pearson
Friend
August 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. I will ways remember her fondly. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in peace Margaret.
Darlene (Salis) Flynn
Friend
