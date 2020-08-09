Margaret Louise Hilger, 77, died after a short fight with cancer on August 5, 2020, in her home, in Sugar Grove. She was born on November 25, 1942 in Aurora, IL to Edward and Mary Ellinghusen. She was the second of five children.
In 1961, she married Ronald Hilger. They enjoyed 59 years and together they raised their two children. Margaret worked as a clerk for the Aurora Post office, and retired after 25 years of service in 2002. She was particularly known for her strong will to fight, having been a 22-year cancer survivor. She enjoyed her yoga classes at Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva. Margaret was also active at various local Senior Centers in the area. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is proceeded in death by her mother, father, brothers Edward Ellinghusen Jr., George Ellinghusen, and sister Virginia Salis. Margaret is survived by her husband Ron Hilger, her sister Mary Lou Parsons, her daughter Cindy Abbott (Al), and her son Ronnie Hilger. She is also survived by her granddaughters Michelle Abbott-Czarnecki (John), Lauralee Abbott, Julianne Abbott, Ashley Hilger, her grandson Jonathan Hilger, and her great-grandson Jac Czarnecki.
Funeral services will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. August 14, 2020 at Saint Katherine Drexel in Sugar Grove. The church has requested due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, a head count and list of attendees. Please Contact Cindy Abbott (Hilger) @ 630-760-8878 or Abbottcindy@comcast.net if you plan to attend. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Il 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
