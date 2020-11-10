Margaret M. (Spritzer) Ryan, of Aurora, entered into Eternal Life on November 8, 2020. She was born the second child to Robert E. and Susan C. (Beck) Spritzer, in Aurora, on March 30, 1931.
Margaret was a graduate of Holy Angels Catholic Grade School (Aurora), Madonna High School (Aurora), and The Real Estate Institute.
On January 5, 1952, Margaret was united in Holy Matrimony at Holy Angels Church to her high school sweetheart, Jim Ryan. They were blessed with seven children and 52 years of marriage.
For 40 years, Margaret served the greater Fox Valley area as a Realtor. During her career, she worked for Liberty Realty, Hatch and LeCuyer Real Estate, McEnroe Real Estate, and RE/MAX Town and Country. She was consistently recognized for earning Top Selling Agent awards within her office and the RE/MAX organization.
Margaret was very active in the community. She was a member and served as President of the St. Ann's Society (Holy Angels Church), The Altar and Rosary Society (Holy Angels Church), Aurora Family Counseling, and The Aurora Board of Realtors. Margaret was also a member of the National Association of Realtors, Junior Women's Club, Serra Club, and the Senior Women's Club. Through her work with the community, she was a champion for families in need. She was a successful fundraiser and role model for Real Estate industry women. In all that she achieved, she was most proud of her children and grandchildren and what they have done in their lives. She strove to build a happy loving family who enjoyed each other; she succeeded.
Margaret surrounded herself with wonderful friends who, with their families, have built three generations of life long relationships. Her favorite memories are family parties, dinner parties with friends, family vacations, and many years of summer memories at the Westwind Swim and Tennis Club. She treasured family birthday and holiday celebrations and game nights with her extended family.
Margaret is survived by her seven children: Kerry (Terry) Shay of Aurora; Michael (Margaret Fallon) Ryan of Harwich, MA; Kristy Ryan of Aurora; Kathy (Bob) Healy of Aurora; Colleen (Ned) Davies of Crystal Lake; Martha (Greg) Dorfler of Geneva; Robbie (Ted) King of Aurora. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are : Katie (Matt) Perault (Naomi Perault), Sarah (Jeff) Brown (Colin, Gavin, and Grace Brown), Michael (Katelynn Rusnak) Shay, Lucy Ryan, Ben Healy, Cary Healy, Andy Healy, Ned Davies, Max Davies, Will Davies, Colleen Dorfler, Shannon Dorfler, Henry King, and Oliver King as well as her brother and sister in law, Tom and Pat (Heimann) Ryan and three generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her sister, Ann Jean and her brother, Robert Spritzer.
A private family visitation will take place at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Margaret's funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Angels Church, the corner of Lancaster and Hardin Avenues. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The funeral mass will be available to be viewed via livestreaming, starting at 10:30 A.M.. Please type in the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/66609048
. The link will also be available on the website at www.healychapel.com
. Due to Covid -19 protocols, masks are to be worn at the church as well as the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Margaret has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.