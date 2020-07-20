Margaret M. "Peggy" Wolf, age 92 of Oswego, IL passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Bickford Assisted Living in Oswego, IL. She was born on September 9, 1927 in Rochelle, IL the daughter of Junius G. and Gertrude (Cleary) Mattox.
Peggy was united in marriage on August 30, 1958 to Mr. George A. Wolf and they spent the next 52 years happily together until his passing on September 27, 2010. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL and its Seniors Group. She was also a member of the 19th Century Womens Club of Oswego and the Kendall County Republican Women. Mrs. Wolf was a longtime volunteer with both the Beecher Golden Diners in Yorkville, IL and the Kendall County Association for Home and Community Education. Peggy was a loving wife, step-mother, step-grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her step-daughters, Georgia Wolf of GA and Patti (Donald) Smith of Machesney Park, IL; her step-grandsons, Michael Emmerling and Thomas (the late, Lisa) Emmerling; two step-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Merek Emmerling; as well as several nieces and nephews including, Teri (Mark) Ippolito of Lutz, FL and Linda Mattox of Willis, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father, Junius Mattox, her mother and step-father, Gertrude and Harold D. Johnson; her husband, George A. Wolf; two sisters, Dorothy and Mildred Mattox; and two brothers, John and Charles Mattox.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Rochelle, IL.
Friends may visit from 9:00 am until the Hour of Service on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Peggy may be directed to either St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543 or the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 553-7611.