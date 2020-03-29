|
Margaret M. Haried of Naples, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, died Thursday March 26 at the age of 96. Peg was born on December 15, 1923 in Kokomo, Indiana to Mike and Margaret Mathews. After graduation from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana she worked for Marshall Fields in the State Street flagship store in Chicago for two years in their management training program. She married Jack Haried of Aurora, Illinois on October 26, 1947, the love of her life for 65 years. She first met Jack at DePauw, and they reconnected after he returned from WWII. Peg supported Jack in being an entrepreneur. Together they started and successfully ran and sold several businesses. Family, friends and community service were Peg's passions. She was a loving, full-time mother to four healthy and happy children, overseeing their educations and helping them love it. She was a loving and devoted friend to many many people in Aurora, Naples, around the world and especially on the golf course. Jack and Peg were a competitive and fun-loving husband-wife golf team for most of those 65 years. Her community service included: President of the PTA at Freeman Elementary School in Aurora; one of the founders of the PTO at Washington Junior High in Aurora; President of West Side Reading Circle; member of P.E.O. for more than 70 years including President of the Aurora Chapter; and one of the founders of the nursery school at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, where she was a member for 38 years. Peg is survived by her daughters Katie of Newburyport, MA, Meg (Eric) Madson of Plymouth, MN, sons John (Susan) of Boulder, CO, and Jim (Vida) of Chicago, IL, seven loving grandchildren including Emily and John of Plymouth, MN, Sarah of Denver, CO, Ian of New York City, NY and Andrew, Alexander (Melanie) and Julia of Chicago, and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Jim Matthews (1991), and her sister Lucinda Michener (2015). Services are postponed until the virus threat subsides. Memorials may be made to Grace Place in Naples graceplacenaples.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020