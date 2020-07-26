1/
Margaret "Jerry" Mear
Martha "Jerry" Kizer Mear, 85 of Aurora, passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at her daughters home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held Sunday 1-4 p.m. July 25, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. July 26, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 26, 2020.
