Margaret V. Feltes

Margaret V. Feltes, nee Stanoy, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Memorial services will be held March 9, 2019. Details for her memorial services will be published at a later time. Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may see service details, sign the guest book or leave condolences for Margaret's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 26, 2019
