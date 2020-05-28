Margene Daugherty
1938 - 2020
Margene Daugherty, age 81 of Aurora, IL passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on November 28, 1938 in Rinard, IL the daughter of Grover and Ruth (Ellis) Phillips.

Margene was united in marriage to Mr. James Daugherty for many happy years until his passing on April 11, 2008. Mrs. Daugherty was an active member of Calvary Church in Naperville, IL and volunteered at many food pantries and soup kitchens in the area. Margene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Margene is survived by her son, Stephen (Kimberli) Daugherty of Wilmington, IL; her grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Robinson, James Daugherty and Samuel Daugherty; her great-grandson, Brantley Robinson; her brother, Robert Phillips; also several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Daugherty; her daughter, Kimberly G. Daugherty; her siblings, Ralph, Thomas and Mary.

Services were private.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Beacon News on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
