Margery " Polly" Pierson 95 of Aurora, IL passed away Monday September 23, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora. She was born January 7, 1924 in Earlville, IL the daughter of Glen H. and Margaret (McLachlen) Maloy. She married Arthur Pierson. She was employed as a legal secretary in the Aurora area.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Ruth Maloy, Mavis Walton, and one brother, Glen Maloy.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Precinct Cemetery in Earlville with Charles Kaminky officiating. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com.
