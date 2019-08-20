Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Corner of Hardin and Lancaster
Aurora, IL
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Connor Hall (lower level of Holy Angels Church)
Corner of Hardin and Lancaster
Aurora, IL
Marguerita M. Cuffy


1951 - 2019
Marguerita M. Cuffy Obituary
Marguerita M. Cuffy, 67, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1951 in Trinidad and Tobago.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Holy Angels Church, corner of Hardin and Lancaster. The family will receive friends in Connor Hall after the service.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 20, 2019
