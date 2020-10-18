1/
Marguerite Ann Bryan
Marguerite "Marge" Ann Bryan, 86, of Aurora passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home. She was born August 10, 1934 in Aurora, IL.

Marge was a lifelong resident of Aurora, IL. She graduated from University of Illinois in 1957 and was employed as a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital in 1957. Marge was married at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in 1957. After raising her children, she was employed by Mercy Medical Center. Marge was a member of, and past President of, the Aurora Junior Women's Club. She was also a member of the Child Welfare Society, Gamma Phi Beta National Sorority and treasurer for 25 years. Marge was a member of the St. Anne's Society of Holy Angels and treasurer for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of the Rosary Board of Directors and member of East Aurora Alumni Group. In her free time, she loved gardening and traveling.

She is survived by her children Katherine (Robert) Madden of Woodbury, MN, Margaret (William) Johnson of Granger, IN, Patricia (Michael) Kimutis of Cincinnati, OH, John Patrick (Erin) Bryan of Sugar Grove, IL, Michael (Kara) Bryan of Elburn, IL, and Kevin (Michelle) Bryan of Niceville, FL; her grandchildren Jeffrey (Maureen) Paramore, Michelle (Derek) Drayer, Patrick, Bryan, Maureen Kimutis, Shannon Bryan, Madeline and August Bryan, and Taylor Bryan; her great-grandchildren Norah, Naomi, Elliott, Will, and Claudia; her sister Sharon (Gene) Phillip of Aurora, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Bryan, her daughter Maureen Ann Bryan; her parents Marguerite (Dunkle) and Donald Goodendorf; and her sister Donna Kukuk.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:30am from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church at 10:00am. Fr. Dean Smith will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Marge's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marge's memory to the John and Marguerite Scholarship Fund at either Rosary High School or Marmion Academy.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
October 16, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
