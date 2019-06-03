Marguerite Mae "Boots" Knispel-Schmidt, nee Frueh, age 82, of Columbia, IL, passed peacefully into rest on May 31, 2019, at her home in Columbia, IL. Born in Zanesville, OH, in 1936, Boots was the oldest child of George W. and Mae I. (nee Dreier) Frueh. She attended Lash High School, Valparaiso University and graduated from Indiana University Magna Cum Laude with the degree that would define her life of service: Elementary Education. She served the then-growing IPSD 204 in Aurora, IL for over two decades, as an elementary teacher and administrator; and made her mark as a primary contributor to the design of the district's iconic elementary school architecture. After District 204, Boots served St. Paul Lutheran School, Aurora, IL as Principal. Her volunteerism with the congregation at St. Paul continued into retirement. Throughout her life she used her talents to bring out the best in everyone around her. Her life and career has left a stream of blessed people in its wake: from her own family of children, step-children, 'outlaws', grandchildren and great-grandchild to thousands of students and school families. Boots is survived by her children: Gretchen Knispel (Jim Templin), Taryn Niemeyer (Elden), David Knispel (Lauri Safford), Suzanne Fauser (Tim). Step-Children: Kathy Schmidt, Kim Shultz, Terri Hertensteiner (John), Robin Wedell (Bob), Mary Pat Staines (Charles). Grandchildren: Brent Templin (Rachel), Amee Templin (Tim Larson), Daniel Niemeyer, John Fauser, Katrina Fauser, Tyler Knispel, Matthew Fauser, Sean Knispel. Step-Grandchildren: Alexandra Emery (James), Ross Hertensteiner, Margy Wedell, Danielle Shultz, Jackie Wedell, Christina Wedell, Sam Wedell, Grace Staines, Kelly Staines, Kate Staines. Step-Great Grandchild: Emmett Emery. Siblings: Fritz Frueh (Mary Lou), Dot Herman (Ed), Wald Frueh. In addition to her two husbands John Knispel and Robert Schmidt, Boots is predeceased by her parents George and Mae, grandson Jared Knispel, and step son-in-law Mike Shultz. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, www.mysaa.org.Visitation will be from 9 AM until time of service Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL. Funeral will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL. Pastor Merritt Demski officiating. A Luncheon to follow service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 85 S. Constitution Ave. Aurora, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL is handling the arrangements. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary