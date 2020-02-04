|
Maria A. Perez, 64, of Aurora, IL passed away on February 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 2, 1956 in Mexico, the daughter of Alfredo and Tiburcia (Gomez) Arzola. Maria was a generous soul with a huge heart. She would give the shirt off her back to those in need and never expected anything in return. She loved pets, especially her Chihuahuas. She had a passion for gardening and cooking, opening her door to many to enjoy a home cooked meal. She was a longtime employee of Dart Container and most recently Cardinal Health. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband Venancio of 22 years; children, Raul (Brenda) Montalvo, Julia (Tom) Queen; grandchildren, Jaylen Queen, Mercedes, Rogelio, Gabriel, Julian, Damien, Genesis, and Isabella; her mother, Tiburcia Arzola; siblings, Jose Alfredo (Lola) Arzola, Guadalupe Arzola, Loreto (Angelita) Arzola, Jesus (Sandra) Arzola, Teresa (Ernesto)Tule, Blanca (Josh)Sullivan, and Mario (Janie) Arzola. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Alfredo and son Rogelio Arzola.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday; February 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 430 E. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60505. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 4, 2020