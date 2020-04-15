|
Maria Amparo Quintero de Alviar, of Saint Charles, IL died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 10th, GOOD FRIDAY. Ms. Quintero was 80 years old and originally from Medellin, Colombia. She was preceded in death by her loyal husband of 35 years, Gabriel. Ms. Quintero is survived by one daughter, Leonor (William) Benson of Saint Charles, two sons, Jose Dario (Aleyda) Alviar of Saint Charles, and Ramiro Fabio Alviar of Tucson, AZ. Her beloved grand daughters: Tiffany, Mariana, Gabriela, Isabel, Sofia and Analiah.
Ms. Quintero was a sweet, adorable lady whose sincere love of GOD, family, friends and even strangers shone bright for all to see. Her smile and genuine love for others would melt your heart! May she rest in peace with GOD in Heaven!
Visitation will be Wed. April 15th from 4 - 5 PM. at Yurs Funeral Home Saint Charles. Private Family funeral will follow on Thursday, April 16th. For information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 15, 2020