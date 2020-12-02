1/1
Tulia, Texas-Maria S. Barbosa, 58, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Cremation services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. Maria was born on January 31, 1962 in Chicago to Pedro and Celia Martinez. She grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora West High School in 1980. She worked for Molly Maids in Aurora for over 15 years. She married Arturo Barbosa on August 21, 2010. They moved to Tulia in 2019. She loved to listen to Tejano music and attend Tejano festivals and she loved to dance. She is preceded in death by her parents: Pedro Martinez and Celia Gonzales. She is survived by her husband: Arturo Barbosa, her children: Erika Macrito and husband Tony, Christopher Cervantes and wife Monica, Melissa Cervantes and Veronica Cervantes, her stepfather: Gilberto T. Gonzales, her brothers and sisters: Lucelia Gonzalez and husband Mario, Pedro Martinez, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Jose Martinez and wife Lisa, Guadalupe Quintanilla and husband Joe, Gilberto Gonzales, Jr., Gloria Soto and husband Robert, Gracie Lee and husband Paul, Christina Hernandez and Raul Lee and wife Amy, her step-brothers and step-sister: Peter Martinez, Danny Martinez and Hazel Martinez, her grandsons: Christopher Lee Cervantes, Jr., Edward Lee Cervantes, Carlo Jameson Macrito and Nico Alexander Macinto. Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 2, 2020.
