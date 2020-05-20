Maria De La Luz Lopez
Maria De La Luz Lopez, age 88, of Aurora, IL passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1932 in El Zape, Durango, Mexico. Maria is survived by her loving children, Maria (Francisco) Ramirez, Luciana (Ezequiel) Rivera, Luis Lopez; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dionisio Lopez and Felipa Rodriguez. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Service, with online streaming, will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please see the events information for details on how social distancing will be managed for everyone's safety. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Streaming Online
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
