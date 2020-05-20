Maria De La Luz Lopez, age 88, of Aurora, IL passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1932 in El Zape, Durango, Mexico. Maria is survived by her loving children, Maria (Francisco) Ramirez, Luciana (Ezequiel) Rivera, Luis Lopez; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dionisio Lopez and Felipa Rodriguez. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Service, with online streaming, will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please see the events information for details on how social distancing will be managed for everyone's safety. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.