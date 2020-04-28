|
|
Maria Del Carmen Veliz (Carmen) left this earth to be with her Lord on April 23, 2020. Carmen was born November 18, 1940 in Villa de La Paz, MX and came to the United States as a young child. She married Margarito Veliz in Aurora, IL on November 9, 1959. Carmen dedicated her life to caring for her husband, eleven children, and mother-in-law. Carmen also spent many years babysitting the neighborhood children and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Ana Lopez, and one grandchild, Roberto Velez, Jr.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Margarito Veliz, and children Angel (Carolyn), Gabe (Jackie), John (Janice), Anita (Jose Cruz), Tony (Kathy), Herman, Cristina, Margarito Jr. (Tracie), Sylvia (Adam Berry), and Roberto. Carmen is also survived by 37 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The greatest memories of Carmen by her children and grandchildren are the family gatherings. Carmen always opened her home to the family for holidays and summer cookouts. The smell of fresh cooked tortillas, tamales, rice and beans filled her home as family crowded together to laugh at stories of old and jokes as brothers and sisters picked on each other. Carmen spent her days caring for her children and their spouses, and desired that they all maintain love and unity within the family. Her concern for others showed her generosity, and she will be greatly missed.
Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held at Dieterle Memorial Home to honor the life of Carmen. A burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2020