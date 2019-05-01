Maria D. Gonzales, 88, of Batavia, passed away peacefully in her home on April 29, 2019. Maria was born the daughter of Rosalia and Juan Martinez in Saltillo, Mexico on December 15, 1930.Maria was orphaned at the age of 6 but was raised by her half-sister Matilda Garcia alongside Matilda's grandchildren Joan King and Frank Garcia in Weslaco Texas. In her early 20s Maria was visiting a family member in Aurora where she met her future husband Antonio at a dance and it was love at first site for the couple. Maria and Antonio married in July of 1956 and settled in to start raising their family, once her youngest son entered middle school, Maria entered the work force. She started her career at Cetron in Geneva and later retired from Richardson Electronics. Maria will be forever remembered for her love of flowers, how proud she was of her garden each year, how she and Antonio never missed a chance to get on the dance floor, and how everyone loved her homemade flour tortillas. She will be greatly missed by her husband, family, and friends. Maria is survived by her husband of 62 years Antonio; sons Antonio (Brenda) Gonzales Jr. and Martin Gonzales; grandson Aaron Gonzales; and siblings Florentio Saucedo and Mariano Saucedo. Maria was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Rosalia Martinez; and her half-sister Matilda Garcia. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to Annunciation Catholic Church for Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM officiated by Fr. Joachim Tyrtania. Interment to follow at River Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayer service at 5:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Maria's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 1, 2019