Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway Ave.
Montgomery, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway Ave.
Montgomery, IL
Maria Irma Magana


1945 - 2020
Maria Irma Magana Obituary
Maria Irma Magana, 74, of Aurora passed away on January 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 26, 1945 in McAllen, TX. Maria was a loving mother and grandmother and above all, she loved her family dearly. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and she especially loved shopping. She will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her children; Yvonne M. Soto, Roberto (Gloria) Soto, Jr., and Alejandro Soto; grandchildren, Talitha M. Brummel, Alejandro "AJ" Soto, Jr., Brandon Brummel and Jocelyn P. Soto, Cameron J. Soto, and Alexander N. Soto; sisters, Elva Salinas and Yolanda Campos. She is also survived by former husbands, Roberto Soto, Sr., and Cesar S. Magana. She is preceded in death by her son Cesar Luis in infancy and siblings Eloisa Tovar and Daniel Olivo II.

Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday; January 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL. Funeral service will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020
