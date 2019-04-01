Home

Maria Ladislao Rangel Chavez

Maria Ladislao Rangel Chavez Obituary
Maria Ladislao Rangel Chavez, 67, 0f Aurora, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born February 2, 1952 in Mexico, daughter of the late Apolonio Rangel and Maria Chavez. Visitation will take place from 2- 8 P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at The Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL, 60506. A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 925 Sard Ave. Aurora, IL, 60506 with a visitation one hour prior to mass. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. For further information call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 1, 2019
