Marian E. Griswold, 88, of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 14, 2019 due to an auto accident in Little Rock Township. She was born April 12, 1931 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of John and Grace (Gletty) Hann. She married Laraine Griswold on June 16, 1962 in Somonauk, IL and spent 50 wonderful years together. Marian was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Parrish in Yorkville, IL and the DeKalb County Rural Youth. She graduated from Somonauk High School as Valedictorian. Marian met Larry, the love of her life, at Long's Barn and enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights until it closed. Then they wore their shoe leather out at the Blue Moon Ballroom in Elgin. After they married, Marian and Larry lived in Yorkville and raised three children. They enjoyed picking peaches and blueberries in Twin Lake, MI on weekends for years. Marian loved sewing, painting in pastels, and in oil. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Stephen W. (Tracy Mackintosh) Griswold of Aurora, IL, Timothy J. Griswold of Yorkville, IL, and Mary C. (Nathan) Harris of Millington, IL; six grandchildren, Christopher (Maureen) Mackintosh, Andrew Mackintosh, Sarah C. Griswold, Elizabeth Ann Griswold, Brooklyn Harris, and Kaitlyn Harris; one sister, Virginia Hann of Somonauk, IL; three brothers, Jerry (Evelyn) Hann of OH, Ronald Hann of Somonauk, IL, and Richard (Betty) Hann of MA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Robert (Jeanette) Hann, Lawrence (Marian) Hann, and Magdalene (Harvey) Haas, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Hann.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk with Father Matthew Lamoureux, M.I.C. officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk with a Rosary Service being recited at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Parrish 406 Walnut St. Yorkville, IL 60560. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2019