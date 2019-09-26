Home

Emerson Funeral Home - Jonesboro
1629 E. Nettleton
Jonesboro, AR 72401
870-935-4345
Marie Annette Stuebinger

Marie Annette Stuebinger Obituary
Marie Annette Stuebinger (73) of Paragould, AR, formerly of Yorkville, IL, passed from this life on September 20th, 2019 at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, AR. A private memorial service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 26th 2019 at the VFW in Montgomery, IL from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Center at Johns Hopkins. For the full obituary please visit www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 26, 2019
