Marie Seyller (née Wernette), 100, of Aurora, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She passed away in her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 17, 1920, in Forest City, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Vernor and Clara (Austin) Wernette. Mrs. Seyller moved to Aurora in 1942 where she worked at Elgin Watch and later at Barber-Greene where she met her future husband Charles "Chuck" Seyller - whom she insisted looked exactly like Glenn Miller. They were married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aurora on May 5, 1944. In the beginning of 1949, she had her one-and-only daughter Claire, and proceeded to be (what witnesses call) the best mother ever. Witnesses also say that she was the best Grandmother and Great Grandmother ever - although these witnesses may be biased.
She grew up in the Lutheran Church and never missed an opportunity to tell you about this or her Norwegian ancestors. With her favorite Bible verse being John 3:16 and a favorite hymn of "Trust and Obey" both of which she learned in childhood and comforted her through her entire life. A favorite of hers would be to regale the nearest ear with how she taught her grandchildren these things and/or how she would hum them at the dentist's, doctor's, or any other office.
At the end of the day, what can be said about someone who lived 100 years on this earth? There's simply too much to include in witty, short sentences. She loved her life, her family, and Jesus. She loved trees, and having lived through the upper range of the Dust Bowl, always worried about them and animals during hot or dry weather. She loved her dogs and cats and without being the stereotypical cat lady, insisted on their personhood. She would joke that every couple should see Niagara Falls twice - once on their honeymoon and again to see the falls.
That's how it was with her - never too serious, but never too absurd and almost always impractical. She was magic. To ask her ten years ago about living to 100 was met with an "Eesh! Can you imagine?" but then at 100 she was amazed at how it all went by so fast. She joked about what she would tell people her "secret" was but ultimately it boiled down to "her kids, being Norwegian, and the Lord".
Survivors include one daughter, Claire (Larry) Rogers of Aurora; two grandsons, Eric and Leif (Julie) Rogers; and two great-grandsons, Charles Rogers and Luke Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Abram (Abe) and Herbert (Herb); three sisters, Inez, Ruby, and Kathryn.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506 with the Rev. Dr. David Ritt officiating. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
