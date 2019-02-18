Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
Marie Kramer Obituary
Marie E. Kramer, 97, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1922 in Aurora, Illinois.Marie was a devoted member of St. Rita of Cascia Church.She is survived by her four children, Martin (late Eileeen) Kramer, Judy Kossert, John "Jay" Kramer, Mary (James) Wilson; five grandchildren, Marie (Richard) Velazquez, Jeremy Kramer, Christopher Hall, Joshua (Heather) Wilson, Amber Wilson; six great grandchildren, Taylor, Austen, and Drew Velazquez, Justin and Ella Wilson, and GraceLynn Decker; many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret (late Leo) Connell, Gertrude (late Joe) Reed; a sister-in-law, Laurie Fayfar; a step daughter-in-law, Dolores Kramer; many nieces, nephews and dear friends,She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin C. Kramer; her parents, Jacob and Margaret (Bertrang) Fayfar; her daughter, Linda (late Donald) Hall; step son Richard (Dolores) Kramer; two brothers, John "Cookie" (late Dorothy) Fayfar, Jacob "Jack" (Laurie) Fayfar; a sister, Rita Fayfar.Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Rita of Cascia Church at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Marie's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 18, 2019
