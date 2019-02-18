|
|
Marie E. Kramer, 97, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1922 in Aurora, Illinois.Marie was a devoted member of St. Rita of Cascia Church.She is survived by her four children, Martin (late Eileeen) Kramer, Judy Kossert, John "Jay" Kramer, Mary (James) Wilson; five grandchildren, Marie (Richard) Velazquez, Jeremy Kramer, Christopher Hall, Joshua (Heather) Wilson, Amber Wilson; six great grandchildren, Taylor, Austen, and Drew Velazquez, Justin and Ella Wilson, and GraceLynn Decker; many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret (late Leo) Connell, Gertrude (late Joe) Reed; a sister-in-law, Laurie Fayfar; a step daughter-in-law, Dolores Kramer; many nieces, nephews and dear friends,She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin C. Kramer; her parents, Jacob and Margaret (Bertrang) Fayfar; her daughter, Linda (late Donald) Hall; step son Richard (Dolores) Kramer; two brothers, John "Cookie" (late Dorothy) Fayfar, Jacob "Jack" (Laurie) Fayfar; a sister, Rita Fayfar.Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Rita of Cascia Church at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Marie's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 18, 2019