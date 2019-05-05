Marie Louise Schrock (nee Stredde) 92, of Aurora IL passed peacefully on Sunday, April, 28 2019. Marie lived a glorious life filled with her love of clowns, Elvis and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With her keen eye Marie spotted the love of her life Robert Schrock, whom preceded her in death. Together they enjoyed the sunshine in Florida, where they happily lived most of their lives. She was the proud mother of two sons, James (Pamela) McLean and Michael McLean (both whom preceded her in death). She also was preceded in death by her parents William Herman and Louisa Margaret Stredde; and her dear sister, Irene Weimer.Marie dotted on her surviving grandchildren, Russell McLean, Ryan McLean and Bridget McLean. Prior to her passing, Marie also enjoyed visits with her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Grant, Arden, Edith, Samuel and Lilly. Interment will be privately held in the Sunshine state where she was most happy.For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019