Marijean "Mari" Oros Long, age 62, of Montgomery, passed away February 20, 2020 at her home. She was born June 4, 1957 the daughter of Robert and Marilyn (Turner) Oros.
For over 30 years she worked alongside her brother at Auto Paint Techniques. She was a graduate of Oswego High School in 1975.
Mari is survived by her children, Jeremy Johnson, Keri (Brian Stultz) Johnson, and Heather (Michael Crawhorn) Johnson; grandchildren, Aarika (Adrian Jones) Moreno, Ashbilyn Crawhorn, Jameson Stultz, and Cooper Stultz; fur grandbabies, Sasha "Sasha Bear," Stella, and Beatrice; her mother Marilyn (Turner) Oros; siblings, Bobbi (Matt) Lumpkin, Tim "Mr. Wonderful" (Lisa) Oros, and Stacy (Scott) Oros; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 4:00 pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Fr. Frederick Peterson, O.S.B. will officiate. Memorial Visitation will follow the service until 7:00PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 23, 2020