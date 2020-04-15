Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Private
Holy Angels Church
Entombment
Private
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Marilee K. (Hennessy) Murray

Marilee K. (Hennessy) Murray Obituary
Marilee K. Murray, 82, of Freeport, formerly of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Center. She was born on June 17, 1937 in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of the late James and Laurine (Rath) Hennessy.

Survivors include her sisters, Carol (late Leonard) Williams of Algonquin and Ellen (Eugene) Henk of Freeport and their families.

Visitation will be at Healy Chapel and a private Mass will be held at Holy Angels Church in Aurora, IL. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 15, 2020
