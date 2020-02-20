|
|
Marilyn J Clever, 90, died peacefully at her home Monday, February 17, 2020 with her family at her side.
On September 10, 1955, Marilyn was united in marriage to Leo D "Mick" Clever and they spent 49 years together until his death in 2004.
Marilyn was the loving mother of David (Terri) Clever, Alan (Maritza) Clever, and Sara (Noel) Delgado. Beloved grandmother to Jon, Jake (Elise), Jason, and Jill Clever, Nicholas Clever, Isabel and Adam Delgado. Great grandmother to Shelby, Abby, Ally and Tori. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Betty Jones and Brenda Clever and numerous nieces and nephews. Lola was her faithful companion until the end. Special thanks to her care team from Home Instead, John, Harriet, Jojo and Suna and her care team from Seasons Hospice, especially Paige, Claudia and Pastor Stephen.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Mick, parents Louis V and Mary Hedstrom and brother Louis W (Mary Kate) Hedstrom and Mick's brothers and sisters.
Marilyn volunteered extensively while her children were in school. She was a PTA member, Boy Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader. When her children were older, she sold Avon and worked at Jewel in the bakery. She also loved to exercise and worked at Curves in North Aurora until its closing.
Marilyn was an avid gardener and belonged to the North Aurora Garden Club and Fox Valley Garden Club. She loved to be outside playing in the dirt.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30am at Healy Chapel, 332 W Downer Pl, Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1pm – 5pm at Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Fox Valley Garden or any pet rescue organization.
For further information, please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020