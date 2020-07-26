1/
Marilyn Jean Robinson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Jean (Fichtel) Robinson, 91 years old, passed away on July 23, 2020 peacefully in the presence of her family.

Marilyn was born in Aurora, IL to Cornelius and Euphemia Fichtel on February 17, 1929. She graduated from Madonna High School and upon graduation was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone where she met the love of her life Robert (Bob) Robinson. They would have been married 69 years this coming September.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Bob; children, Robert (Sharon) Robinson, Dru-Ann (Brad) Childress, Jayne (Dave) Todus, Jay Robinson, Joel (Jane) Robinson, Jennifer (Brian) Knapp. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Churchill and Cheryl (Florent) Vervaet and sister in law Shirlee Fichtel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Neal Fichtel and brother in law Ray Churchill.

Marilyn and Bob retired to Southwest Florida for many years before returning to the Aurora area to be closer to family.

A private funeral mass burial was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Annunciation Church with Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB officiating. Interment followed at Marywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the National Audubon Society, www.act.audobon.org.

Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Marilyn's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
Annunciation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved