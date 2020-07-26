Marilyn Jean (Fichtel) Robinson, 91 years old, passed away on July 23, 2020 peacefully in the presence of her family.
Marilyn was born in Aurora, IL to Cornelius and Euphemia Fichtel on February 17, 1929. She graduated from Madonna High School and upon graduation was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone where she met the love of her life Robert (Bob) Robinson. They would have been married 69 years this coming September.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Bob; children, Robert (Sharon) Robinson, Dru-Ann (Brad) Childress, Jayne (Dave) Todus, Jay Robinson, Joel (Jane) Robinson, Jennifer (Brian) Knapp. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Churchill and Cheryl (Florent) Vervaet and sister in law Shirlee Fichtel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Neal Fichtel and brother in law Ray Churchill.
Marilyn and Bob retired to Southwest Florida for many years before returning to the Aurora area to be closer to family.
A private funeral mass burial was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Annunciation Church with Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB officiating. Interment followed at Marywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the National Audubon Society, www.act.audobon.org
.
