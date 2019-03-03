|
Marilyn J. Kleb of Batavia, Illinois died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Marilyn was born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1924, the daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret Mitchell. Mrs. Kleb was preceded by her husband of 66 years in 2011, Oscar Kleb, and is survived by one brother, Robert Mitchell (Louanne), one daughter, Barbara Jordan (Wesley), two sons, John Kleb (Anne) and William Kleb (Mary), 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made to the Rush Memory and Aging Project at 1201 W Harrison St, Suite 300, Chicago IL 60607.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2019