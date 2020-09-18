Marilyn Mae Fechner-Robinson, 82, of Sheridan, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Pleasant View in Ottawa.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marilyn was born August 20, 1938, in Potomac, IL, to Ernie and Meredith (Coil) Cook. In 1962, she married Gerald Fechner and they were married until 1983. She later married Paul "Bill" Robinson who preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Sheridan Seventh Day Adventist Church and was their organist for more than 40 years. She loved to sing, knit, and crochet, but her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Venice (Nelson) Garcia of Plainfield, and Erik (Tammy) Fechner of Marseilles; three grandsons, Nic and Brandon Garcia, and Mark Fechner; and her special friend and caregiver, Cordia Crisp.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Fechner and Paul "Bill" Robinson; her daughter, Victoria Fechner; and her granddaughter, Rachel Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com