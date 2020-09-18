1/1
Marilyn Mae Fechner-Robinson
1938 - 2020
Marilyn Mae Fechner-Robinson, 82, of Sheridan, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Pleasant View in Ottawa.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Marilyn was born August 20, 1938, in Potomac, IL, to Ernie and Meredith (Coil) Cook. In 1962, she married Gerald Fechner and they were married until 1983. She later married Paul "Bill" Robinson who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Sheridan Seventh Day Adventist Church and was their organist for more than 40 years. She loved to sing, knit, and crochet, but her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Venice (Nelson) Garcia of Plainfield, and Erik (Tammy) Fechner of Marseilles; three grandsons, Nic and Brandon Garcia, and Mark Fechner; and her special friend and caregiver, Cordia Crisp.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Fechner and Paul "Bill" Robinson; her daughter, Victoria Fechner; and her granddaughter, Rachel Garcia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family.



Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones. Marilyn (Mom) was perhaps the easiest person to converse with as she made you feel comfortable and right at home. We will miss her visits and smiling face! May she rest in God’s heavenly peace.
John & Jean Kovak Family
Jean Kovak
Friend
September 17, 2020
Marilyn was a beautiful, wonderful friend to our family. She was always quick with a smile, perhaps a laugh, and full of love. She was special, and will surely be missed. I know she looked forward to the day she would meet Jesus face to face, and now that day will be the very next she realizes. Praise the Lord!
Sharon & Ken Moore
Friend
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
