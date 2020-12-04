1/1
Marilyn Rooney
Marilyn Rooney, 80, of Yorkville, IL passed away suddenly Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. She was born November 23, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Hickey) Rooney. She was employed by Farmers Insurance and worked in the accounting department for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling but most of her beloved Cubs. She is survived by one son, Thomas (Stacey) Rooney, 2 daughters, Laura (James) Freer and Nancie Rooney; 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, Heather, James and Ryan; 2 great grandchildren, Kendrick, Emersyn and Baby Landon on the way. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 34 years, Thomas; 2 brothers, Edward and James and 1 sister, Jeannie. Family will be receiving guest on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Dieterle Memorial Home. Burial will follow at Garfield Cemetery in Campton Hills, IL. For information or to sign the sign book go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2020.
