Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Seneca, IL
View Map
Mario F. Tolomei


1944 - 2019
Mario F. Tolomei Obituary
Mario F. Tolomei, 75, of Marseilles and formerly of Sugar Grove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Seals-Campbell Funeral home with a rosary service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca with Father Ghislain Inai officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seneca.

Mario was born January 26, 1944, in Chicago, to Mario J. and Lena (Tarasi) Tolomei. In 1974, he married Sharon Masterson of Earlville who survives.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He was the president of Pioneer Valley Sportsman's Association for over thirty-five years. He was also employed by Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent until his retirement in 2001. Then, he was a real estate broker for Woodsmoke Ranch for twenty-three years. Mario served on the village board as a trustee and as village president in Sugar Grove from 1979-1993. He was a member of the Sugar Grove Lion's Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Kim (Chris) Corel of Earlville, Mike Tolomei of Ottawa, Jeff (April) Tolomei of Montgomery, Erin Hatcher of Marseilles, and Patrick Tolomei of Ottawa; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his father-in-law, Marv Masterson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph and John; and one sister, Christine Albergo.

Memorials may be directed to Vitas Hospice, 105 Marquette St., Ste. A, LaSalle, IL 61301.

His grandchildren will be pallbearers.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 15, 2019
