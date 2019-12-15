|
Mario F. Tolomei, 75, of Marseilles and formerly of Sugar Grove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Seals-Campbell Funeral home with a rosary service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca with Father Ghislain Inai officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seneca.
Mario was born January 26, 1944, in Chicago, to Mario J. and Lena (Tarasi) Tolomei. In 1974, he married Sharon Masterson of Earlville who survives.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He was the president of Pioneer Valley Sportsman's Association for over thirty-five years. He was also employed by Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent until his retirement in 2001. Then, he was a real estate broker for Woodsmoke Ranch for twenty-three years. Mario served on the village board as a trustee and as village president in Sugar Grove from 1979-1993. He was a member of the Sugar Grove Lion's Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Kim (Chris) Corel of Earlville, Mike Tolomei of Ottawa, Jeff (April) Tolomei of Montgomery, Erin Hatcher of Marseilles, and Patrick Tolomei of Ottawa; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his father-in-law, Marv Masterson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph and John; and one sister, Christine Albergo.
Memorials may be directed to Vitas Hospice, 105 Marquette St., Ste. A, LaSalle, IL 61301.
His grandchildren will be pallbearers.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 15, 2019