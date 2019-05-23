Marion C. Starck, 95, of Aurora passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1923 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Laskowski) Eulitz. Marion was raised in Peoria, IL where she would later meet her husband while she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. They married on July 23, 1944 and spent the next 65 years together before his passing in 2009. In 1958 they moved to Aurora where they raised their family. She was longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Marion was an integral part of the family business, Starck's Insurance Agency where she worked until retirement. After retiring she and Jerry spent the winters in Florida. She enjoyed sewing and baking but above all things, she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her children; Suzanne (George) Timm, Christine (the late Robert) Slick and Jonathan (Constance) Starck; grandchildren, Gerold (Gretchen) Timm, Lindsey(Maxwell) Brusky, Adrienne (Thomas) Pierre, James (Kelli) Starck, and Hannah and David Starck; great-grandchildren, Henry, Claudia, Paige, Elliot, Trey, Malachi and Matthew. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerold and three sisters. Family will receive guests on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral will be at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 85 S. Constitution Aurora, IL with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Paul Church and School.For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 23, 2019