Marion J. Wallbaum, 91, of Aurora, peacefully slipped into heaven on Friday, June 19, 2020, in her home with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born in 1928 to Gerald F. and Marie F. Richardson in Mount Liberty, Ohio, along with her twin sister, Marjorie.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 72 years, William R. Wallbaum; children, Barbara F. (Terry L.) Gehman, Deborah J. (Daniel J.) Farnum and John David (Kathleen Shoemaker) Wallbaum; grandchildren, Stephanie Pecharich, Melissa Harris, Jeremy Gehman, Elizabeth Teitge, John, Paul and Peter Farnum, Rachel Gerhard, Ruth Kucenski, Rebekah Linner and John David, James, Joseph and Jacob Wallbaum as well as 31 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, 4 nephews and many friends.
Along with her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald and Robert Richardson and her twin sister, Marjorie Nelson.
Marion attended Aurora College and subsequently used her gifts as an administrative assistant at Aurora Central Catholic High School. Outside of work she enjoyed caring for her family, travel, homemaking, gardening and serving at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora. Her sewing projects and cookies were outstanding and when she had the chance you would find her spending quiet times tending her garden.
There will be private services for the family. Friends are invited to join the family for lunch at 2 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Wallbaum home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church at firstpresaurora.org or at Wayside Cross Ministries at waysidecross.org
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in Beacon News from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.