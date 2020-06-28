Marion J. Wallbaum
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion J. Wallbaum, 91, of Aurora, peacefully slipped into heaven on Friday, June 19, 2020, in her home with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born in 1928 to Gerald F. and Marie F. Richardson in Mount Liberty, Ohio, along with her twin sister, Marjorie.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 72 years, William R. Wallbaum; children, Barbara F. (Terry L.) Gehman, Deborah J. (Daniel J.) Farnum and John David (Kathleen Shoemaker) Wallbaum; grandchildren, Stephanie Pecharich, Melissa Harris, Jeremy Gehman, Elizabeth Teitge, John, Paul and Peter Farnum, Rachel Gerhard, Ruth Kucenski, Rebekah Linner and John David, James, Joseph and Jacob Wallbaum as well as 31 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, 4 nephews and many friends.

Along with her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald and Robert Richardson and her twin sister, Marjorie Nelson.

Marion attended Aurora College and subsequently used her gifts as an administrative assistant at Aurora Central Catholic High School. Outside of work she enjoyed caring for her family, travel, homemaking, gardening and serving at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora. Her sewing projects and cookies were outstanding and when she had the chance you would find her spending quiet times tending her garden.

There will be private services for the family. Friends are invited to join the family for lunch at 2 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Wallbaum home.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church at firstpresaurora.org or at Wayside Cross Ministries at waysidecross.org

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
02:00 PM
Wallbaum Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
I knew Marion back at ACC. a truly nice lady
William Hopper
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved