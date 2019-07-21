Marion R. Feltes, 87, of Aurora, IL, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence. She was born November 27, 1931 in Naperville and lived there on a farm until her marriage to Charles, whom she spent the next 64 precious years with.



Marion was a devoted member of Annunciation Church. She loved knitting, sewing, baking and her beloved Cubs. She taught her children and her grandchildren respect, kindness and how to get along together. Her wisdom was doled out gently and generously.



She is survived by her husband, Charles M. Feltes; ten children, Jean (Jo Parker) Feltes, Theresa Tappan, Rita (Michael) Graves, Lois (Roger) Hacker, Doris (Brent) Schramer, Karen (Dan) Weiland, Leon (Patty) Feltes, Dan Feltes, Paul (Kathy) Feltes, Janet (John) Munn; twenty five grandchildren, Sarah (Travis) Douglass, Liz (Keith) Pudlewski, Missy (Robert) Bergmann, Mike Tappan, Katie Tappan, Ryan Graves, Stephanie Graves, Scott (Jessica) Hacker, Samantha Ginger, Austin Schramer, Ryan Schramer, Craig (Vanessa) Weiland, Matt Weiland, Michelle (Ryan) Novak, Josh Feltes, Mitch Feltes, Casey Feltes, Brooke Feltes, Aimee (Bryan) Baron, Alex Feltes, Nick Feltes, Meghan Feltes, John Munn, Andrew Munn; seven great grandchildren, Brooklyn Douglass, T.J. Douglass, Madison Pudlewski, Adaline Bergmann, Blake Bergmann, Simon Hacker, Will Baldwin; siblings Dorothy Falduto and Leon Brummel; many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; John and Lena (Frieders) Brummel; a grandson, Jacob Graves; a brother, John Brummel; six sisters, Betty Collins, Katherine Wallace, Patricia Miller, Marge Bucholz , Bernice Konen, and Alice Weiland.



Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, O.S.B. will officiate. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to the Illinois Chapter 8430 Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, Illinois 60631. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 21, 2019