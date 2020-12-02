1/1
Marion E. Smart, age 88, of Aurora, peacefully passed away on November 25, 2020.Born in Grove City, MN, she was living in Minneapolis, MN, where she met her beloved husband Louis in an elevator. They had their ups and downs for the rest of their lives. Marion and Louis were married in 1952, and went on to have 2 sons, Ron and Larry. After moving to Illinois in 1967, Marion worked as a nurse's aide for 25 years at Mercy Center. Marion is survived by her loving son Ron (Mary Stammer), grandson John, and brother Arnold (Alma) Anderson. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Fred and Helga (Pearson) Anderson, son Larry, and brothers Carl, Elmer, Ray, and La Verne Anderson. Private interment to be held at Lincoln Memorial by family at a later date.



