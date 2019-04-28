Marjorie A. Tremain, 95, of Jefferson, WI previously of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Jefferson Memory Care. Marj was born on February 21, 1924 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Leslie and Grace (Youngs) McCartney. She spent her childhood in Sugar Grove, IL and then the majority of her life in Aurora, IL. On July 27, 1945, Marj married her loving husband Burton Tremain in Sugar Grove. God blessed their union with two children. The couple would go on to enjoy over 45 years of marriage until Burton's death in the early 1990's. Marj was a good woman. Her loving family remembers her attitude of contentment in any situation. She always accepted what God had for her. For leisure, Marj enjoyed quilting and cross stitching as well as cleaning. She also enjoyed antiquing. Marj was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is survived by: her loving son, John (Jan) Tremain; her grandchildren, Jason (Gina), Jeff (Sandy), Jenny (Joe), Amy (Josh), Nick (Heather), and Angie (Gary); and her great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Olivia, Carter, Aly, Avery, Anna, Caroline, Kate, Isabel, Chloe, Evan, Ava, Jordan, and Peyton.Marj was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Burton, and her loving daughter Jane. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Jefferson Memory Care and the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care they provided Marj.Memorials in Marj's honor may be made to the or Rainbow Hospice.A memorial service to honor Marj's life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Healy Chapel in Aurora, IL. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00AM until the time service. Marj will be laid to rest following the service in River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL. Healy Chapel and Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit healychapel.com or olsen-gibson.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary