Marjorie L. "Marge" Van Evercooren, age 81, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home. She was born May 8, 1938, in Collinsville, Missouri, a daughter of the late Teddy and Lucille (Blodgett) Madden.
On January 18, 1959, in Aurora, Illinois, she was united in marriage to her surviving husband, Paul Van Evercooren.
Marge was very active in the communities she's lived in over the years. While living in Illinois, she served as a Girl Scout and Brownie leader, was president of the PTA at O'Donnell School in Illinois, was a Republican Precinct Committeeman, was awarded Woman of the Year in 1976, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, served on the Paramount Arts Center renovation committee, was an Aurora Township Trustee where she was instrumental in erecting a monument for the homeless, a PADS program developer for the Hesed House for the homeless and was a Kane County Master Gardener. While living at the lake she was an active member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church where she served as Gill secretary, served on the board for the Morgan County Extension Office, Westside Senior Center and Community for Christ and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary.
Her love for animals led to a thirty year career in dog grooming. She also enjoyed spending time crafting, painting pottery, gardening, canning and cooking.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by her children, Donna Van Evercooren of Aurora, Illinois and Michael Van Evercooren and wife Janet of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; her sister, Nina Christiansen and husband Ed of Seattle, Washington and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Madden, Marvin Madden and Michael Madden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7th, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie with Father John Schmitz celebrating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary prayed at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Graveside services and interment will follow Mass at St. Patrick Cemetery in Laurie. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter in Sunrise Beach. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2019