Marjorie Elizabeth Regnier "Grandma Margie", 100, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1919 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Howard and Carrie (Schmitt) Campbell.
Margie is survived by her son, John Regnier; her loving daughter-in-law, Mary Lains; her doting grandchildren, Edward Regnier; Mrs. Jay (Cynda) Jernstrom; Robert Regnier; her guardian angel (grand daughter-in-law) Judith Regnier; her great grandson Gunnar Edwin Jernstrom; her niece Diane Torres; her great grandchildren in law, the O'Dell's, Malbon's, and Sfikas's; and many other friends and family that are grateful for knowing her radiant and brilliant soul and whom Marjorie loved dearly.
Margie was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Campbell and James Campbell; Her adoring, devoted husband her amore, Edwin Regnier. There is no doubt that Margorie and Edwin are dancing away in heaven and that Edwin is thankful to have his eternal love/dance partner in his arms again.
Grandma Margie lived a long and fruitful life on this Earth. She prospered through everything including the great depression, multiple wars, pandemics, broken bones, loss of her husband but she always came out on top with a loving and positive attitude. She was proud of her life, her husband, her travels, her love of dancing, her membership to the Phoenix Club, but mostly she was proud of her family. She would tell anyone in ear shot about them. Who knows how many people in this world know the amazing story of how Margie and Edwin met for the first time and ultimately fell in love? Or their month-long trip to Spain? Or her multiple holes in one on the golf course? Or her journey from Aurora resident to a snowbird at Tucson Estates to permanent resident of Tucson, Arizona and back to Illinois?
A letter written by Margorie last year:
"Dear Family,
This letter is for all of you. Thank you so much for all your love and help. God has blessed me.
Love,
Grandma Margie"
We will forever love/miss/remember Marjorie as we are the ones that are blessed for having her in our lives.
Marjorie's family would like to extend gratitude to the entire staff of Beechwood Manor Assisted Living at Bethlehem Woods Retirement Community. The family and Marjorie were always thankful for the great care and peace of mind that was given in her time at Beechwood, we are forever grateful.
Memorial mass will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High Street, Aurora, IL 60505. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
