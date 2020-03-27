Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Marjorie Sorg


1930 - 2020
Marjorie Sorg Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" Sorg, 89, of Aurora, IL passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Alden of Waterford. Marge was born on April 19, 1930 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Clara and Anton Wolssfeld. Marge and her husband James Sorg, Sr. were united in marriage September 27, 1950.

Marge was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church. She was a loving and devoted Mother, Mother-in-law and Nana. The greatest treasures in Marge's life where her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marge simply made the best birthday cakes for her family.

Marge is survived by her four children; Sandy (Conrad) Kral, James (Candy) Sorg, Jr., Tom (Barb) Sorg, Gerald Sorg; six grandchildren, Brian (Kimmi) Sorg, Jamie (Jamie Lynn) Kral, Carrie (Jayson) McAuliffe, Julie (Rodney) Spence, Renee (Mike) Rippinger, Leanne Sorg; fifteen and a half great grandchildren, Abel Kral, Addison McCarty, Annalyse McCarty, CJ Spence, Baby Brooklyn Spence who is due to be born in July, BJ Sorg, Brady Sorg, Brenna Sorg, Bryce Sorg, Connor McAuliffe, Reilly McAuliffe, Ava McAuliffe, Leah Rippinger, Luke Rippinger, Levi Rippinger and Liam Rippinger.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Sorg, Sr.; her parents, Anton and Clara (Wegman) Wolsfeld; her granddaughter, Amy Sorg; her grandson, Brad Sorg; three sisters and one brother.

Marge's family will hold a private visitation and graveside service at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Deacon Bruce Watermann will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Marge's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 27, 2020
