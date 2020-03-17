|
Marjorie V. (Dannewitz) Prickett, 98, of Sandwich, IL passed away on March 15, 2020 at Willow Crest in Sandwich. She was born July 9, 1921 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Morris) Dannewitz. When the "Woodward Memorial Hospital" – N. Main St. was first opened, Marjorie was the first baby born.
She had a special gift of music. In younger years, she sang in 4-H Trio -Duets- solos, at weddings, funerals, church and acapella choirs. Marjorie was a 1939 graduate of Plano High School, and a member of the United Methodist Church of Plano – active in choir – Sunday school teacher – womens group – W.S.C.S. pres. Later changed U.M.W. and Circles. Youth Leader M.Y.F. also a 10 year member "Plano Woman's Club".
She met a favorite farm fellow, Glenn W. Prickett, who liked to sing and dance. Later they were united in marriage on December 4, 1943, at Plano United Methodist Church. They spent their entire life on the farm, until 1979 retirement to Sandwich.
In recent years, she became active in Fox Valley Older Adult Services – Sandwich. Volunteering many hours such as: Monday Hostess – 15+ years – "Grannie's and Grandpa's" – singing group – officers (7 years) of "Sandwich Senior Club" – "Board of Directors", and a few "yearly certificates" plus (2) highest level "Awards".
Marjorie is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and "close" nieces, Carol (Ronald) Hill of Plano, IL and James (Linda) Swanson of Sheridan, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn W. of 44 years (Dec. 4, 1987); An infant son, Ronald G.; Her sister, Laurene (Fred) Thurow; And Barbara and Richard Knecht.
A special thanks to the staff of Willow Crest and Devine Hospice.
Funeral services to be private. Burial to be at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjorie's name may be directed to "United Methodist Church of Plano", 219 N. Hale St. Plano, IL 60545. Or F.V.O.A.S., 1406 Suydam Rd. Sandwich, IL 60548.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2020