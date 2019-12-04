Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
Yorkville, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Mark A. Hix

Mark A. Hix, age 69, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, IL. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will be Private. Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory

www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019
