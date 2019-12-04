|
Mark A. Hix, age 69, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, IL. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will be Private. Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory
www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019